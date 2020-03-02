Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,633,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals worth $91,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 5AM Venture Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,270,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 947,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,243,000 after purchasing an additional 143,161 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 226,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after purchasing an additional 20,305 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,985,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $829,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of CRNX stock opened at $20.58 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.79. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $14.33 and a 1-year high of $28.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.49 million, a PE ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 17.18 and a quick ratio of 17.18.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Viii, Llc sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $117,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $78,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 49,740 shares of company stock worth $1,103,429 in the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRNX shares. ValuEngine lowered Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Roth Capital started coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.