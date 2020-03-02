Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Shares Acquired by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 76.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Core-Mark were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Core-Mark by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,047,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,915,000 after buying an additional 56,269 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,399,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,117 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Core-Mark by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,440,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,163,000 after purchasing an additional 73,676 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Core-Mark by 11.0% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 865,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,801,000 after purchasing an additional 85,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Core-Mark by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 498,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,037,000 after purchasing an additional 150,682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Christopher M. Miller sold 3,436 shares of Core-Mark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total transaction of $90,091.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,366 shares in the company, valued at $743,756.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Core-Mark stock opened at $23.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.76. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.14 and a 1-year high of $40.95.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Core-Mark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Core-Mark from $42.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

