Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Shares Bought by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,722 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 230,270 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,898,000 after purchasing an additional 102,130 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 3.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,848 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Continental Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 100,795 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 31,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 131.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,507 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. 19.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Continental Resources news, CEO Harold Hamm sold 600,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $20,148,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Jack H. Stark sold 20,500 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total transaction of $701,715.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,212,496 shares of company stock worth $40,910,039 over the last ninety days. 77.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CLR has been the topic of several research reports. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $33.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.68.

Shares of CLR stock opened at $18.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.46. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.77 and a 12 month high of $52.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.16.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. Continental Resources had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.89%.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

