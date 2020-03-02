Comerica Bank Sells 949 Shares of Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 949 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of Associated Banc worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,395,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,757,000 after purchasing an additional 11,338 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,016,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,400,000 after purchasing an additional 250,557 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 877,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,338,000 after purchasing an additional 90,440 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 342.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 669,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,560,000 after purchasing an additional 518,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 7.6% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 536,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,859,000 after purchasing an additional 38,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

ASB stock opened at $16.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.26 and a 200-day moving average of $20.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Associated Banc Corp has a 12 month low of $16.54 and a 12 month high of $23.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.20.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $293.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Associated Banc Corp will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.55%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ASB shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Associated Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Associated Banc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

In related news, EVP John P. Hankerd sold 6,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $123,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,358.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael T. Crowley, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.53 per share, for a total transaction of $87,650.00. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

