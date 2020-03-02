Comerica Bank Sells 613 Shares of First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,993 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.28% of First of Long Island worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in First of Long Island by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in First of Long Island by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in First of Long Island by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in First of Long Island by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First of Long Island by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 53,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.91% of the company’s stock.

FLIC opened at $20.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.42 million, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.34. First of Long Island Corp has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $25.53.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $27.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.56 million. First of Long Island had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 11.21%. Research analysts forecast that First of Long Island Corp will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FLIC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

In other First of Long Island news, Director Michael N. Vittorio sold 6,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total transaction of $152,883.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,758.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

