Comerica Bank Sells 3,586 Shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (NYSE:RBS)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (NYSE:RBS) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,586 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Royal Bank of Scotland Group were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 20.6% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 140.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 14,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 21,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 4,447 shares during the last quarter. 0.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RBS. Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Shares of RBS opened at $4.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $7.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.1296 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s payout ratio is 12.12%.

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

