Comerica Bank Raises Holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.09% of FormFactor worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in FormFactor by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 467,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,141,000 after purchasing an additional 12,533 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 68,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 28,855 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 227,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,906,000 after acquiring an additional 116,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Get FormFactor alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on FORM. BidaskClub downgraded FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Sidoti upgraded FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

FORM opened at $22.37 on Monday. FormFactor, Inc. has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $28.58. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.46.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $178.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.99 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $1,295,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,369,651.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $259,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.