Comerica Bank Increases Stake in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 198.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,513 shares of the travel company’s stock after buying an additional 40,223 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 191,541 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,608 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,907 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,272 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tripadvisor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from to and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tripadvisor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.61.

Shares of TRIP opened at $23.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.94 and a 200 day moving average of $33.53. Tripadvisor Inc has a 52-week low of $21.94 and a 52-week high of $56.60.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The travel company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $335.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.44 million. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 8.01%. Tripadvisor’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor Inc will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

Read More: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP).

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.