Comerica Bank Has $1.83 Million Stake in Canon Inc (NYSE:CAJ)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of Canon Inc (NYSE:CAJ) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,201 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Canon were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAJ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Canon by 34.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,517,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,514,000 after buying an additional 390,348 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canon by 344.0% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 411,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,263,000 after buying an additional 319,058 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canon by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 319,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,741,000 after buying an additional 81,178 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Canon by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 97,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after buying an additional 52,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Canon by 1,438.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 23,015 shares in the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Canon alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

NYSE CAJ opened at $25.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.61 and a 200-day moving average of $26.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Canon Inc has a 1-year low of $23.98 and a 1-year high of $30.12.

About Canon

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Canon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.