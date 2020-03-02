Comerica Bank Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,626 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.14% of Patrick Industries worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Patrick Industries by 554.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Patrick Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Patrick Industries by 458.9% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

PATK opened at $52.83 on Monday. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.98 and a twelve month high of $64.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.00 and a 200-day moving average of $48.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.16.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $549.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Patrick Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This is a boost from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 25.97%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

In other Patrick Industries news, Director Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 26,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total value of $1,377,373.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $44,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 619,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,802,219.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,865 shares of company stock valued at $5,157,657. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

