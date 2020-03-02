Comerica Bank Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.07% of Shake Shack worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 600.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Shake Shack from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shake Shack presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.61.

SHAK opened at $59.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.61 and its 200 day moving average is $77.46. Shake Shack Inc has a fifty-two week low of $50.77 and a fifty-two week high of $105.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.87, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.08.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $151.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.05 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 337,857 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $20,366,019.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

Featured Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.