Comerica Bank Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 22,611 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after buying an additional 15,278 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 415,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,647,000 after buying an additional 97,586 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 3rd quarter valued at $309,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 134,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after buying an additional 20,223 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 307,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,318,000 after buying an additional 45,770 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP opened at $36.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.53. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.29 and a 12 month high of $64.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $614.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.29%.

HP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $47.30 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Monday, December 9th. B. Riley lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

