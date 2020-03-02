Comerica Bank Has $1.67 Million Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Comerica Bank cut its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CF. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 603.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 896,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,131,000 after buying an additional 769,471 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter worth $32,793,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 40.3% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,007,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,565,000 after buying an additional 289,590 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 960.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 306,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,086,000 after buying an additional 277,721 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CF Industries by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,740,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,110,000 after purchasing an additional 253,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $36.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.91. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.18 and a 1 year high of $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

CF has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, February 14th. Stephens cut shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of CF Industries from to in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CF Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.