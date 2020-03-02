Comerica Bank Grows Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.12% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,573,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,861,000 after buying an additional 66,777 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,518,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,654,000 after buying an additional 51,449 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 330,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,449,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 306,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,989,000 after buying an additional 20,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Shares of KRG stock opened at $16.15 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.34. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $19.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $75.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.85%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.51%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KRG shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $16.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BTIG Research downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kite Realty Group Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, CFO R Fear Heath purchased 6,000 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.18 per share, with a total value of $97,080.00. 2.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Featured Article: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.