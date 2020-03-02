Comerica Bank Buys 4,834 Shares of Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.09% of Global Net Lease worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Global Net Lease in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 124.6% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 10,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global Net Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GNL opened at $18.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.21. Global Net Lease Inc has a 52-week low of $17.63 and a 52-week high of $21.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.77.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Global Net Lease had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $76.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.44 million. Analysts predict that Global Net Lease Inc will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GNL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.63.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

