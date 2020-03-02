Comerica Bank Acquires 554 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $10,480,000. Finally, Chapman Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $862,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SIX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from to and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.10.

In other news, CEO Mike Spanos purchased 16,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.27 per share, for a total transaction of $502,665.25. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,203,159.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.05 per share, for a total transaction of $7,815,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at $512,143. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 916,075 shares of company stock worth $26,845,665. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $25.28 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.87. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.98. Six Flags Entertainment Corp has a 12-month low of $24.91 and a 12-month high of $59.52.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $261.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.11 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 12.04% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Corp will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Six Flags Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 148.21%.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.