Comerica Bank Acquires 2,078 Shares of Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SEE. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,852,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,747,000 after purchasing an additional 363,825 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,812,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,564,000 after buying an additional 323,415 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 607,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,198,000 after buying an additional 193,934 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the third quarter worth approximately $4,082,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,026,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.89 per share, with a total value of $246,675.00. Also, Director Patrick Duff purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $525,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 106,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,731,875. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

SEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cfra raised shares of Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sealed Air has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.86.

NYSE SEE opened at $30.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.44 and a 200-day moving average of $39.20. Sealed Air Corp has a 1-year low of $29.73 and a 1-year high of $47.13.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 5.49% and a negative return on equity of 155.41%. Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

