Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,970 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,464 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 38,868 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 170.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,598 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

CLF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. B. Riley cut their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Cfra reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $5.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.19. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.38 and a fifty-two week high of $11.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.68.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $534.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.75 million. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 100.50% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

In other news, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.94 per share, for a total transaction of $39,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,265.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Koci purchased 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $103,808.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,649 shares in the company, valued at $808,153.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.