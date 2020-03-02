Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Stake Cut by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.20% of Citi Trends worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Citi Trends in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Citi Trends by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Citi Trends by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 43,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Citi Trends by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Citi Trends by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRN opened at $19.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $230.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.92. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.41 and a 52 week high of $24.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Citi Trends’s dividend payout ratio is 19.51%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Citi Trends from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Citi Trends from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Citi Trends from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

