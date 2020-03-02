China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP) Shares Sold by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 137.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 442.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 178.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNP stock opened at $51.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $62.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.01. China Petroleum & Chemical Corp has a 12 month low of $50.23 and a 12 month high of $86.64.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNP. Credit Suisse Group downgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup cut China Petroleum & Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America downgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

