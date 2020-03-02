Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 760,327 Shares of Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,126,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760,327 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Avon Products were worth $23,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Avon Products by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 135,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avon Products by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 150,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Avon Products by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Avon Products by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 252,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 14,494 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Avon Products by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 848,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVP opened at $5.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.77. Avon Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.59 and a 52-week high of $5.92.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avon Products from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avon Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avon Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.72.

Avon Products Company Profile

Avon Products, Inc manufactures and markets beauty and related products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, south Latin America, north Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers beauty products, including skincare, fragrance, and color cosmetics; and fashion and home products, such as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

