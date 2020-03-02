Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 59,320 Shares of Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,883,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,320 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.79% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $23,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 22,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on INN. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Summit Hotel Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

Shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock opened at $9.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Summit Hotel Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $12.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $974.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.73.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Summit Hotel Properties had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $133.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Summit Hotel Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Summit Hotel Properties Inc will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%. Summit Hotel Properties’s payout ratio is 57.60%.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

