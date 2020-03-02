Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 559,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,223 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.78% of Columbia Banking System worth $22,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COLB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,873,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,416,000 after buying an additional 109,814 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 10.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 4.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 258,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,554,000 after buying an additional 10,590 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 2.6% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 46,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 49.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 160,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,913,000 after buying an additional 52,728 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ COLB opened at $33.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Columbia Banking System Inc has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $41.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.07.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 31.01% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $146.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Columbia Banking System Inc will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

COLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Banking System has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

