Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $24.44 Million Stock Position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,190 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.53% of Ashland Global worth $24,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Ashland Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ASH opened at $71.54 on Monday. Ashland Global Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $69.60 and a 1-year high of $81.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.32 and its 200-day moving average is $75.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.68 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 23.88%. Ashland Global’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ashland Global Holdings Inc will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.00%.

ASH has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ashland Global from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ashland Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Ashland Global from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on Ashland Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ashland Global from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

In related news, CEO Guillermo Novo bought 12,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,584.00. 9.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ashland Global Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

