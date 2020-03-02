Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 471,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $22,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 76,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 65.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoNation alerts:

NYSE AN opened at $42.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.70. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $53.19.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 14.46%. AutoNation’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of AutoNation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of AutoNation from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

In related news, CEO Cheryl Miller sold 4,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $216,420.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,675.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 44,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $2,038,369.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 441,755 shares of company stock valued at $20,036,688. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.