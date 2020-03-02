Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,148,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,003 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.73% of Alkermes worth $23,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Alkermes by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,137,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,050,000 after buying an additional 1,052,841 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Alkermes by 164.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 597,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,162,000 after buying an additional 371,614 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Alkermes by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,802,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,168,000 after buying an additional 194,365 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its position in Alkermes by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 370,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,548,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,872,000. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alkermes alerts:

NASDAQ ALKS opened at $20.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 260.50 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.90. Alkermes Plc has a 52 week low of $16.65 and a 52 week high of $37.75.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $412.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.45 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 16.79% and a positive return on equity of 1.58%. Alkermes’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alkermes Plc will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALKS. Bank of America lowered shares of Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Alkermes from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Alkermes in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alkermes from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alkermes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.92.

In other news, Director Nancy Wysenski acquired 6,940 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $138,314.20. Insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.