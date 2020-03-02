Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 838,036 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,010 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Teradata were worth $22,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 977.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 143,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after buying an additional 129,860 shares during the last quarter. Arnhold LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradata during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,846,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 373,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,993,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Teradata during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,929,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teradata during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradata alerts:

Shares of TDC opened at $19.94 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.93. Teradata Co. has a 12-month low of $18.74 and a 12-month high of $49.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -90.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Teradata had a positive return on equity of 16.69% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $494.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TDC. Cowen reduced their price objective on Teradata from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Teradata from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. TheStreet cut Teradata from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradata currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Teradata Profile

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

Recommended Story: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.