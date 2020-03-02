Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 762,548 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 47,382 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of Bancorpsouth Bank worth $23,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BXS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Bancorpsouth Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Bancorpsouth Bank by 160.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank during the 4th quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BXS shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.83.

Shares of NYSE BXS opened at $24.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.40. Bancorpsouth Bank has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $32.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $245.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.60 million. Bancorpsouth Bank had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 10.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bancorpsouth Bank will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Bancorpsouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.48%.

About Bancorpsouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

