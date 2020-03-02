Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 66,633 Shares of Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,082,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,633 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Coty were worth $23,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 6,177 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 50,046 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 424.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,500,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,882,000 after buying an additional 1,214,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,217,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,451,000 after buying an additional 350,463 shares during the last quarter. 36.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coty alerts:

In related news, insider Sylvie Moreau sold 22,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $270,547.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,419. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Giovanni Pieraccioni bought 15,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.41 per share, for a total transaction of $173,466.23. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COTY stock opened at $9.23 on Monday. Coty Inc has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $14.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.98 and its 200 day moving average is $10.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.61.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Coty had a negative net margin of 33.12% and a positive return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coty Inc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Coty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

COTY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Coty in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Coty in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.93.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.