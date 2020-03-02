Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 45,065 Shares of TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,482,032 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,065 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TRI Pointe Group were worth $23,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TPH. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 6,487.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,718,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,857 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 1,165.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,709,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,763 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 515,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,751,000 after purchasing an additional 264,388 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,751,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,393,798 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,035,000 after acquiring an additional 137,944 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE TPH opened at $15.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.46. TRI Pointe Group Inc has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $18.63.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. TRI Pointe Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TRI Pointe Group Inc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

TRI Pointe Group Company Profile

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

