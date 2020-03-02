Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Takes $233,000 Position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NYSEARCA:AADR)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NYSEARCA:AADR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.19% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Concentrum Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 19.1% during the third quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AADR opened at $49.38 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.46. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF has a 1 year low of $44.09 and a 1 year high of $57.51.

WCM/BNY Mellon Focused Growth ADR ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is long-term capital appreciation above international benchmarks, such as the MSCI EAFE Index and the BNY Mellon Classic ADR Index. The Fund provides large-capital growth portfolio for the non-United States universe.

