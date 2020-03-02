Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Takes $222,000 Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,409 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,456,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $329,209,000 after buying an additional 244,286 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,066,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,149,000 after buying an additional 4,505 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter valued at $34,222,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 465,814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,219,000 after buying an additional 79,408 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 5.7% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 447,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,790,000 after buying an additional 23,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

In other news, Director Alan Krusi sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $94,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Franklin Myers bought 5,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.49 per share, with a total value of $247,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 260,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,867,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

FIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $42.22 on Monday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $58.21. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.49.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $719.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.