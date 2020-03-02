Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 3,555 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,555 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAAS. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 400.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,250,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,281,000 after buying an additional 1,800,130 shares in the last quarter. Sloane Robinson LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,905,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,435,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,385,000 after buying an additional 886,344 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,896,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,771,000 after buying an additional 436,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after buying an additional 393,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

PAAS opened at $19.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.56. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $26.20.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $404.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

PAAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $24.00 to $27.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Pan American Silver from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.44.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

