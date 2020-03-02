Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 243 Shares of Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,511,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $752,172,000 after purchasing an additional 203,903 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,888,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,166,000 after acquiring an additional 678,862 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,566,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,508,000 after acquiring an additional 73,742 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 893,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,123,000 after acquiring an additional 143,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 871,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,811,000 after acquiring an additional 17,890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SON opened at $48.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.93. Sonoco Products Co has a twelve month low of $47.25 and a twelve month high of $66.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 5.43%. Sonoco Products’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP Harold G. Cummings III sold 532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $32,196.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,392.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,033 shares of company stock valued at $63,259. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SON. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Argus downgraded Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

