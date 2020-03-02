Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Reduces Stock Position in Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst (NYSE:BUI)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its stake in shares of Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst (NYSE:BUI) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,535 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loveless Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,707,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst by 11.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst by 5.3% in the third quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 23,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst in the third quarter worth approximately $220,000.

BUI opened at $20.27 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.77 and its 200 day moving average is $22.82. Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst has a 12-month low of $20.02 and a 12-month high of $24.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.121 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th.

Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst Company Profile

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

