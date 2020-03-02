Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 831 Shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 831 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOO. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 114.9% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,084,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,399,000 after purchasing an additional 579,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF stock opened at $59.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.56 and its 200 day moving average is $66.53. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF has a 1 year low of $58.13 and a 1 year high of $69.40.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

