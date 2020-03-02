Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 223 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,983 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 234.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 542 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $86.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.22. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $67.28 and a one year high of $103.34. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.46.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $772.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, Director Jill A. Greenthal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total value of $512,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,383,523.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 8,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $832,943.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,728.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,311 shares of company stock valued at $2,438,395. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub raised Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.26.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.