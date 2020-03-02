Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 1,053 Shares of Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf (NYSE:NRGX)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf (NYSE:NRGX) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf by 24.0% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 568,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,953,000 after buying an additional 110,047 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf by 552.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 80,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 67,928 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf by 58.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 149,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 55,557 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf during the fourth quarter worth about $495,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 44,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 22,825 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:NRGX opened at $12.91 on Monday. Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf has a twelve month low of $12.82 and a twelve month high of $21.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.82.

