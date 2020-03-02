Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITB. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,372,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 12,027.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 157,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 156,353 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $7,865,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 110.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 56.6% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ITB stock opened at $43.41 on Monday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $46.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.14 and its 200-day moving average is $44.65.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

