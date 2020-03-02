Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Makes New $269,000 Investment in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000.

Shares of PDEC stock opened at $25.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.03. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December has a twelve month low of $25.21 and a twelve month high of $27.37.

