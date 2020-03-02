Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Makes New $261,000 Investment in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Roku by 19.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Roku by 17.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,962,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,918,000 after purchasing an additional 588,499 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Roku in the third quarter valued at $800,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Roku by 8.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,554,000 after purchasing an additional 6,305 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Roku by 173.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 17,564 shares during the period. 56.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROKU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Roku from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Roku from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Roku to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.48.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total transaction of $15,022,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total value of $33,656.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,656.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 180,612 shares of company stock valued at $25,814,376 over the last three months. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ROKU opened at $113.67 on Monday. Roku Inc has a 12 month low of $55.02 and a 12 month high of $176.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.60 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.73.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Roku had a negative return on equity of 13.99% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $411.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roku Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

