Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Makes New $247,000 Investment in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 882 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALGN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology by 18.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,819 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 172.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 18.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 7.0% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 21,479 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 7.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 318,242 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,576,000 after acquiring an additional 21,646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $218.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.00. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.84 and a fifty-two week high of $334.64.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $649.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.75 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 30.06%. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.42.

In related news, Director Susan E. Siegel sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total value of $383,502.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,169.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total transaction of $203,435.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.