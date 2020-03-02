Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Makes New $241,000 Investment in Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,019 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSD. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,306,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $419,153,000 after buying an additional 221,543 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $5,936,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,860,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 609.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after buying an additional 52,965 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $3,569,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of SSD stock opened at $79.43 on Monday. Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. has a one year low of $55.80 and a one year high of $88.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.16 and its 200 day moving average is $76.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 4.03.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $262.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.87%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SSD. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Simpson Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.50.

In other news, Director Jennifer Chatman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.61, for a total transaction of $86,610.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,166.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger Dankel sold 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.95, for a total transaction of $225,117.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.