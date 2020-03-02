Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Makes New $229,000 Investment in Icahn Enterprises LP (NASDAQ:IEP)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Icahn Enterprises LP (NASDAQ:IEP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Icahn Carl C increased its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 190,847,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,252,415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513,979 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth about $396,000. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth about $286,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth about $452,557,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Icahn Enterprises alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of Icahn Enterprises stock opened at $62.73 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.45 and a 200 day moving average of $65.49. Icahn Enterprises LP has a 12 month low of $58.40 and a 12 month high of $79.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.53.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The conglomerate reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($1.16). Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 12.12% and a negative return on equity of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter.

Icahn Enterprises Profile

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, home fashion, and mining businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment operates various private investment funds. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the retail and wholesale distribution of automotive parts in the aftermarket, as well as offers automotive repair and maintenance services.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Icahn Enterprises LP (NASDAQ:IEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Icahn Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icahn Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.