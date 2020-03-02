Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Invests $237,000 in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 271.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 22,176 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,604,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $205,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF stock opened at $102.45 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.26. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $100.21 and a 52 week high of $122.12.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, consumer staples, industrials, financials, materials, healthcare, consumer discretionary, information technology and telecommunication services.

