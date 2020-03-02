Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $254,000 Position in Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Cronos Group were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRON. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 100,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 180,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 13.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. 14.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRON opened at $5.85 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.43. Cronos Group Inc has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $24.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 3.02.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James set a $12.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.54.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

