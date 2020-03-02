Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $239,000 Holdings in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its stake in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,227 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Verisign were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Verisign by 675.0% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 155 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verisign by 189.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verisign by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Verisign during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Verisign by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 244 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisign has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.00.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $189.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $208.77 and its 200-day moving average is $196.59. The stock has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 0.98. Verisign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.84 and a 52-week high of $221.78.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $319.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.40 million. Verisign had a net margin of 49.71% and a negative return on equity of 41.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

