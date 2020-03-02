Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $235,000 Stock Holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 56.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,396,000 after purchasing an additional 188,800 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in EPR Properties by 3.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,281,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in EPR Properties by 61.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in EPR Properties by 2.7% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 100,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,749,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in EPR Properties by 4.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 67,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,168,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,000 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $141,700.00. Also, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $172,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,790.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE EPR opened at $59.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.73. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $55.79 and a 1-year high of $80.75.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $170.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.65 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 29.67% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $4.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. This is an increase from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is presently 82.72%.

EPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks raised EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on EPR Properties from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPR Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.43.

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

