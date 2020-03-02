Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $222,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.88% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMST. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,370,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,000,000. Palladium Partners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,723,000. Gratus Capital LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 36,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 20,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,005,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA JMST opened at $50.56 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.51. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.26 and a twelve month high of $50.62.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0481 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.