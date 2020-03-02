Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $219,000 Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

RPG opened at $119.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.53. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $109.89 and a 12-month high of $136.48.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

